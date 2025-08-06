Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Darrell Owens Sells 600 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

