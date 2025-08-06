Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.16 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 4916491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYM. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Arete Research downgraded Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Symbotic Trading Up 11.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580.25, a PEG ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $348,758.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,432.82. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $185,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 189,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,393.28. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,536 shares of company stock worth $3,369,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

