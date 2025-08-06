Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:INN opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

