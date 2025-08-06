Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUBCY shares. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Subsea 7 from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

SUBCY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.43. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 529.0%. This is a boost from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.28. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is presently 130.34%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

