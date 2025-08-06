Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after acquiring an additional 553,395 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

