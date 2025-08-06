Story (IP) One Day Volume Tops $29.07 Million

Story (IP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Story has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $29.07 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Story has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Story coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00005158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,942.02 or 0.99836304 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,923.78 or 0.99837225 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Story Profile

Story launched on February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,010,763,534 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol. Story’s official message board is www.story.foundation/blog. The official website for Story is www.story.foundation.

Buying and Selling Story

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,010,747,482 with 295,507,899 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 6.02153116 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $29,914,376.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Story should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Story using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

