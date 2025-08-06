Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,445,000 after acquiring an additional 204,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 117.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

View Our Latest Report on Stag Industrial

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.