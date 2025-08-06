SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

