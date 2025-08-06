SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

