Space Stocks To Research – August 3rd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equity securities of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or operate spacecraft, satellites, launch vehicles and related space-based infrastructure. By investing in these firms—ranging from launch-service providers and satellite-network operators to emerging space-tourism outfits—shareholders gain exposure to the fast-growing but capital-intensive and regulatory-driven space economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,777,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,669,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,114. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.94. 8,556,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,665,790. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.83. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

