SoundView Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,799 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

SoundView Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SoundView Advisors Inc. owned 2.32% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

XHLF opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

