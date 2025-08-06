Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $558,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

