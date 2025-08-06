Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $110.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

