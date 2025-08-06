Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Sims Metal Management Stock Performance

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Sims Metal Management has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

