Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.
Sims Metal Management Stock Performance
Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Sims Metal Management has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.
About Sims Metal Management
