SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) was down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 8,907,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 993,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 18.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £26.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.22.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIMEC Atlantis Energy had a net margin of 102.25% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SAE Renewables is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. SAE owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. SAE is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects.

