Shoulder Innovations Inc (NYSE:SI) Director Richard Buchholz Acquires 5,000 Shares

Shoulder Innovations Inc (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Buchholz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,990. This trade represents a 65.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shoulder Innovations Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Shoulder Innovations stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Shoulder Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $445.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Shoulder Innovations alerts:

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoulder Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoulder Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.