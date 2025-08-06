Shoulder Innovations Inc (NYSE:SI) Director Richard Buchholz Acquires 5,000 Shares

Shoulder Innovations Inc (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Buchholz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,990. This trade represents a 65.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shoulder Innovations Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of Shoulder Innovations stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Shoulder Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $445.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.23.
Shoulder Innovations Company Profile
