Shoulder Innovations Inc (NYSE:SI) Director Geoffrey B. Pardo Purchases 100,000 Shares

Shoulder Innovations Inc (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey B. Pardo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,380,482 shares in the company, valued at $35,707,230. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SI opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Shoulder Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

