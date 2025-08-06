Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Rises By 167.8%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,600 shares, anincreaseof167.8% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.