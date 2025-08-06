Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Increases By 173.1%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,608,000 shares, anincreaseof173.1% from the June 30th total of 9,012,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huaneng Power International Trading Up 9.6%
Shares of HUNGF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
About Huaneng Power International
