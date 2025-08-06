Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Increases By 173.1%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,608,000 shares, anincreaseof173.1% from the June 30th total of 9,012,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huaneng Power International Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of HUNGF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

