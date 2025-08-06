Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Expands By 182.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,105,300 shares, agrowthof182.4% from the June 30th total of 4,286,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,248.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,248.0 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 2.0%
GNZUF stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
