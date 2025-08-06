Short Interest in CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Increases By 67.3%

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,400 shares, anincreaseof67.3% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCP stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CHS has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79.

Institutional Trading of CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

