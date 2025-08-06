Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 ($4.33) to GBX 374 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
TP ICAP Group Trading Down 7.9%
In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.47), for a total value of £559,769.31 ($744,275.11). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 362,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.47), for a total transaction of £945,556.02 ($1,257,221.14). Insiders sold a total of 795,571 shares of company stock valued at $207,644,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
