Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 ($4.33) to GBX 374 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

LON TCAP opened at GBX 282.78 ($3.76) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 217 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.47), for a total value of £559,769.31 ($744,275.11). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 362,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.47), for a total transaction of £945,556.02 ($1,257,221.14). Insiders sold a total of 795,571 shares of company stock valued at $207,644,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

