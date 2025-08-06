Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) versus Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Critical Contrast

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications -8.90% -3.78% -1.95% Hellenic Telecom Organization 13.70% 26.59% 10.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $328.06 million 2.22 $190.39 million ($0.56) -23.71 Hellenic Telecom Organization $2.10 billion 3.57 $518.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Hellenic Telecom Organization”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hellenic Telecom Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.78%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name. This segment also leases dark fiber and provides Ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers under the Glo Fiber Enterprise and Glo Fiber Wholesale brand names; and provides voice data and DSL telephone services. The Tower segment owns macro cellular towers and leases colocation space to the wireless communications providers. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Edinburg, Virginia.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

