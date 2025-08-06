Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,262.0%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

