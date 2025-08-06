Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 28,166 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,166 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 329,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NCZ opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,121.0%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.