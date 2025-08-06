Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

