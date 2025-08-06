Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.90 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.14), with a volume of 5552632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.30 ($2.12).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 170 ($2.26) to GBX 190 ($2.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 208 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SHC
Shaftesbury Capital Trading Up 0.4%
Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.