Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.90 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.14), with a volume of 5552632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.30 ($2.12).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 170 ($2.26) to GBX 190 ($2.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 208 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.54.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

