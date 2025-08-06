Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Outlook for Ashland Earnings

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of ASH opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 226.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 623,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after buying an additional 569,740 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,943,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ashland by 48.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 402,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

