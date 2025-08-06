Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Huntsman’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Huntsman by 6.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Huntsman by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.