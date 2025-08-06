Scott M. Brinker Acquires 1,490 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.7%

DOC stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.