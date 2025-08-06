Scott M. Brinker Acquires 1,490 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.7%
DOC stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
