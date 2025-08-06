Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of URI stock opened at $868.01 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $903.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

