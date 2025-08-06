Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.69 and a 12 month high of $306.34.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

