Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 388,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,281,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 274,193 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,013,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 450,888 shares during the period. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

