Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

