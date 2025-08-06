Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,022 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 52.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 72,177 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.