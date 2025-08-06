Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,988 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,826 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Melius cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

