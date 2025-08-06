Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $30.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

