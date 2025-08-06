Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,516 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

