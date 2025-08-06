Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Conquis Financial LLC

Conquis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after buying an additional 5,174,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

