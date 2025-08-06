Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,370,000 after buying an additional 3,552,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,279,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,672,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,515 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

