Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,975 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

