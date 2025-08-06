Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

