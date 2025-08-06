Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDY opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

