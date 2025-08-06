Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,265,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,631,000 after purchasing an additional 346,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

