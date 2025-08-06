Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Moderate Buy

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.66, for a total transaction of C$1,029,840.00. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.