Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) to Moderate Buy

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$72.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$52.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.66, for a total transaction of C$1,029,840.00. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.