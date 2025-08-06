Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Celsius Earnings

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CELH stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 962,974 shares of company stock valued at $44,658,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 4,164.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

