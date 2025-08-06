Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of WTW FY2025 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the company will earn $17.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.85. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.90 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $324.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $271.01 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.58 and its 200 day moving average is $316.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 1,004,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,284,000 after buying an additional 849,358 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,043,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285,497 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.