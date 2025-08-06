Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $804.37 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 11.07%.

Rohm stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Rohm has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

