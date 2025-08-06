Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 142 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,147.87 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $600.62 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $487.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,088.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,185 shares of company stock valued at $179,153,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

