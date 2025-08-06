Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,088 shares of company stock worth $3,910,975 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.